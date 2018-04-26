FedEx looking to fill 2,000 positions

FedEx Express is hosting a job fair at its Memphis hub on Saturday, April 28.

The job fair is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

The company is looking to fill 1,500 permanent part-time positions and 400 temporary summer positions.

Applicants must be 18 or older, able to lift 75 pounds, have five years of residency in the U.S., and pass a background check.

Pay starts at $13 per hour with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week of work guaranteed.

