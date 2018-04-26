Teacher under investigation for kissing, touching students

A Germantown teacher is under investigation by the Department of Children's Services after being suspended.

William Rayburn was suspended for kissing, touching, and making inappropriate comments towards students, according to a memo sent to him by the superintendent.

The memo also confirms that Rayburn was suspended by Germantown Municipal School District on April 11 following complaints from parents and students.

Rayburn teaches choir at Houston High School. He is suspended without pay as authorities continue to investigate.

"He needs to be fired; he doesn't need to have access to children every again," parent Charlotte Armstrong said. "He's in a position of authority, and it's very sad."

This marks the second time Rayburn has been suspended without pay. In October 2017 he was reprimanded for "unprofessional conduct" after sending emails to parents criticizing the school district’s national anthem policy.

