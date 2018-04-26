Man indicted in connection to 2017 Somerville murder

A Somerville man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a December 2017 homicide.

Lucius Mason Sr., 55, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property, and tampering with evidence for his role in the homicide.

On Dec. 24, 2017, the TBI launched an investigation into the death of Keary Chears, 58, that happened near West Market Street in Somerville.

Mason was arrested on a parole violation warrant on Dec. 28, 2017. He is being held without bond at the Fayette County Jail on the probation and homicide-related charges.

TBI special agents, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office all took part in this investigation.

