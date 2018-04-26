U of M sets school record for number of graduates

University of Memphis will award a record number of degrees at its Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 5.

U of M will award 2,576 degrees to the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

The degrees include 1,811 bachelor’s, 511 master’s, 93 law, 63 doctoral, and 98 graduate certificates.

Commencement will be split into three ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

