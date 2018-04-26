Young sisters opening business after Shark Tank success

Two young sisters are making their dreams come true by opening a business in Binghampton.

"We created a body care line by tween girls, for tween girls," Madison said.

Madison, 14, and Mallory, 12, Boyd are Memphis entrepreneurs who came up with an innovative idea for girls lotions and shampoos.

"It's going to be body lotion and body spray, shampoo and conditioner," Mallory said.

The pair caught a huge break on the television show Shark Tank. They pitched their product and left with a $60,000 deal with Mark Cuban and Daymond John.

Now, they're bringing their Angels and Tomboys product to a store located on Summer Avenue.

The store is scheduled to open May 19. Some of the profits they earn will be donated to other kid-entrepreneurs to help them achieve their dreams.

"Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do anything. Just go for it," Mallory said.

