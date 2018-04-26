Family’s dog shot in eye; arrest expected soon

A North Mississippi family is hoping police will make an arrest after their dog was shot in the eye.

Bonnie Miskelly from Tippah County noticed the dog's eye was bleeding when she got up to take her grandson to school.

A vet removed a dozen pellets from Cash the dog's eye.

“I found Cash laying in his bed, and I called his name and he lifted his head up and he didn't have an eye,” Miskelly said.

It is still unclear if Cash was in their yard or roaming around the neighborhood when he was shot.

According to law enforcement, an arrest will be made in the coming days.

