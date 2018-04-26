Man indicted in rape, sex-trafficking of teen girl

A North Memphis man was indicted Thursday on charges that he raped a runaway 16-year-old girl and forced her to work for him as a prostitute.

Melvin Howard Williams, 32, was indicted on felony charges of rape and two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts. He also was indicted on a misdemeanor count of harboring a runaway.

An investigation showed that the girl was held by Williams in a house on Breedlove for some three weeks in October 2017 before she was able to escape.

Williams took her cell phone and posted ads online advertising the girl as a prostitute and forcing her to perform sex acts for money, which he kept.

The girl also told investigators that Williams forced her to have sex with him.

