Don't put away the umbrella just yet

Rainfall Thursday added just under two inches to the total for the month of April, bringing the number to 7.85 inches of rain for the month, which is more than three inches above average.

While the low-pressure system that brought this last round of rain has moved east, the chance for additional rainfall isn't over yet.

A weak cold front will move in from the northwest Friday morning and make its way across the Mid-South through the day Friday.

There will be just enough moisture in place to create a brief increase in clouds along and just behind the front, and there may be enough moisture to trigger a few isolated showers in the area.

The rain chances are slim at best but can't be completely ruled out.

The most likely areas for a shower are Northwest Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi with the most likely time period being from 2-7 p.m.

Eastern Arkansas should stay dry due to the limited moisture in that part of the Mid-South.

West Tennessee and North Mississippi saw the bulk of rainfall Thursday and with daytime heating Friday ahead of the front, it is likely that there will be more moisture in the atmosphere in those areas.

So keep an umbrella handy as well as the First Alert Weather app just in case a stray shower pops up Friday afternoon or evening.

