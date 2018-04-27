Grizzlies keeping Bickerstaff as head coach, ESPN reports

The Memphis Grizzlies are removing the interim tag from head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is for a reported three years, sources told ESPN.

JB Bickerstaff has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Bickerstaff was Memphis’ interim coach for most of the 2017-18 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2018

The team struggled during Bickerstaff's tenure, but his coaching clearly impressed management enough despite the poor record.

The Grizzlies were just 15-48 under Bickerstaff after firing David Fizdale in November.

Bickerstaff also served as an interim head coach in Houston, but this will be his first permanent gig on an NBA bench.

The Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60, the second worst record in the NBA but did so mostly without point guard Mike Conley.

They will have a prime selection in June's NBA Draft, as they'll most likely have a top 5 pick to work with.

