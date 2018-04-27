National Prescription Take Back Day provides chance to rid homes of drugs

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event aimed at getting unneeded drugs out of reach.

The Drug Enforcement Agency is allowing people to take their drugs to be disposed of.

A 2015 study shows 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs, with a majority of them being taken from family and friends' medicine cabinets.

The last take back day in October netted 456 tons of prescription drugs.

There are hundreds of locations across the country participating. Click here to find the location nearest to you.

