Weekend traffic in Germantown impacted by Race for Education

This weekend, the Germantown Municipal School District is offering a competitive fun-filled 5k run/walk.

The Stampede and Color Run will offer timed races, moon bounces, food trucks and kids activities.

In order to prepare for the event, Germantown Police will close Wolf River Boulevard between Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7 a.m.

The festivities kick off at noon with the roadways expected to reopen no later than 6:30 p.m.

Click here for the course map.

