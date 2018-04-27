5 Great Things: Celebrating educators, first responders, and chefs

So many wonderful people and events happened all across the Mid-South this week. Here are the 5 Great Things we're highlighting:

Two Mid-South educators are being recognized for their hard work. Whitney Drewrey, who teaches students with disabilities at Lafayette Upper Elementary School near Oxford, was named Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

And, Quitman High School Principal Howard Savage Jr. was named Mississippi Administrator of the Year for helping to bring his school from a "D" to a "B" rating.

Kingsbury High School has been awarded a GEAR UP Tennessee gr ant worth nearly $1 million.

It allows $65,000 per year for a GEAR UP Tennessee Site Coordinator position for the 2018 through 2024 school years.

The site coordinator will work with the Memphis students to help get more students to enroll and succeed in their college careers.

A Shelby County middle school chess team is already top in the nation, after forming the team just a year ago.

More than 1,000 students competed in various divisions over three days in Atlanta.

The Highland Oaks Chess Team won 1st place in the K-9 Unrated Division of the 2018 National Junior High Championship.

The Memphis Fire Department was honored by the Muscular Dystrophy Association for raising more than $70,000 for the group through it's Fill the Boot Campaign.

For more than 60 years, Memphis firefighters have stood on street corners asking for donations for their cause, helping in the fight to find a cure and fund research for muscular dystrophy.

The firefighters at Station 8 Shift C were given the highest award--The Golden Axe--for their hard work raising more than $9,500 during the 2017 Fill the Boot Campaign.

Two Memphis women's culinary skills landed them national wins. Chef Tamara Eddy, owner of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe located in Cooper-Young, won an episode of Guy's Grocery Games!

Chef Tam took home $16,000 by wowing the judges with her famous Muddy Mac-n-Cheese, peach cobbler French toast, and fried collard greens.

For Chef Tam, her time on Food Network is not complete. She'll appear on Guy's Grocery Games again on May 27.

Lisa Gwatney is $100,000 richer after taking home the grand prize at the World Food Championships Final Table in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Her prize-winning dish included a grilled and seared Wagyu rib eye topped with truffle butter sautee’d mushrooms, seared Foie gras, and an Amarone reduction.

The 6th Annual World Food Championships featured 450 culinary teams from 13 countries and more than 40 states.

Gwatney beat nine other category champions to take home the top prize

