Rick Ross to return to Clarksdale for voter drive

Rap superstar Rick Ross is returning to his hometown to promote voter registration.

Ross is hosting a Boss the Vote event aimed at getting people to register to vote.

The event will start at noon on May 2 at Coahoma Agricultural High School.

Ross will then visit Clarksdale High School at 1 p.m., Coahoma County High School at 2 p.m., and Civic Auditorium at 3 p.m.

There will also be music, food, and voter registration booths at Civil Auditorium from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

