AR judge shuts down voter ID law as unconstitutional

An Arkansas judge shot down a proposed law that would require voters in the state to show a photo ID to vote.

A circuit court judge ruled the law unconstitutional, marking the second time the voter ID requirement has failed in court.

The law has one more chance to pass--in November, voters will decide whether to change the state constitution to be able to add the voter ID law.

Supporters have said laws like this are necessary to prevent voter fraud.

Opponents said it's especially burdensome for poorer, elderly, and minority voters.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Mark Martin said his office is still reviewing the decision Thursday night.

