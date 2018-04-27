St. Jude patient announces Broncos' 1st round pick at NFL Draft

A St. Jude patient and big time Denver Broncos fan Austin Denton received the honor of announcing the Broncos' first round pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Austin is an aspiring broadcaster from New Mexico.

He's also a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal cord cancer at age 2. He remains a patient at St. Jude for yearly checkups.

The Broncos selected NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with their fifth overall pick.

