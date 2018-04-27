St. Jude Dream Home supporters could win free car

Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are selling faster than any previous year.

So don't delay! Reserve your ticket today by clicking here.

If you reserve your ticket before June 8, you will also be entered to win your choice of a 2018 Honda Civic LX or a 2018 Nissan Sentra S--courtesy of Wolfchase Honda & Wolfchase Nissan.

The dream home is a major annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. All proceeds will help the hospital continue its mission to find cures for childhood cancer.

Construction on this year's dream home is scheduled to be complete by May 19. The giveaway will take place June 24 on WMC Action News 5.

