2 killed, 3 injured after vehicle flips over fence in crash

A 7-year-old girl and a 36-year-old died when the car they were in crashed and flipped over a fence, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:51 p.m. Friday on North Watkins Street near Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) headquarters.

MPD said three children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. A 7-year-old girl did not survive her injuries. The other children--ages 2, 12, and 17--were taken to the hospital in critical condition

The adult in the car was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries. He was later identified as Danmien Bishop.

There were a total of 4 juveniles that were transported. The 7 year-old died and the 3 other juveniles are listed as critical (male 12, females 2 & 17)

The 36-year-old driver is listed as critical.

No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/Qf3vm8v3AL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 27, 2018

Witnesses said the driver was going fast when the car crashed. Lawrence Hayslett works nearby and took heroic measures to get the people out of the crashed car.

“When we approached the car we noticed there were kids. The little girl appeared to be 4 to 5 years old," Hayslett said. "She was kind of halfway hanging out of the car, so she was stuck under the car. So we attempted to try to lift the car up, and it wouldn’t come up. So she had her feet crumpled. So I actually got her feet out from under there. Once I got her feet out, I was able to get her out of the car. Then I noticed she was unresponsive. I checked her pulse. She had no pulse and she was just limp. My other buddy noticed more kids in the car.”

The men got a forklift from next door and lifted the car up to get the other child and adult out of the crushed car.

Hayslett said the children were not wearing seat belts.

