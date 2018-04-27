'Sun Records' set and memorabilia up for sale

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of TV or movie history? Now is your chance as thousands and thousands of items go on sale and some for very cheap.

CMT brought the Million-Dollar Quartet into living rooms across the country and will soon launch a football player's comeback on the big screen.

Both productions filmed in Memphis. Now, nearly every item from those sets is up for sale.

“There is tons of stuff, lots of furniture, unfortunately not the wardrobe, I was hoping for more wardrobe, but there's a lot of posters and props and furniture that they used actually on the TV show so pretty neat,” shopper April Proveaux said.

Those props made a TV show and a movie both filmed in Memphis possible.

“This is only one room. I have one, two, three, four, five, another eight rooms of stuff inside the building,” said Joseph Gladwin, owner of S&J Estate Services. “You name it, we've got it.”

For music fans, this liquidation sale is a gold mine.

“The Sun Studios Memphis recording neon, we have an exact replica, or did. I think it already sold, but that's one of the most interesting pieces we've got,” Gladwin said.

“It's a fake license plate but this was Sam Phillips who ran Sun Records this was his license plate from his car,” Proveaux said.

Proveaux has a personal connection to the Sun Records TV show.

“Our restaurant, Fuel Cafe in Midtown, we catered it for a whole summer, and so we thought it would be fun to have something to hang up in the restaurant as a memory,” Proveaux said.

While some items are already gone, there are hundreds of thousands of items still left with prices ranging from a few dollars to several hundred.

To find out the dates, times and location of the sale, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.