MPD accepting applications for next recruitment class

Memphis Police Department is now accepting applications for its next recruitment class.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 18. Class starts for Police Recruit Class 126 on Monday, June 25.

In order to join Memphis Police Department, you must have an associate degree or two-year cumulative active military service with an honorable discharge.

You must be 21-years of age or older, have a valid driver's license with a good driving record, no violent misdemeanor or felony violations, and you must be a U.S. citizen,

The starting salary is between $40,000 to $47,000.

For more information, visit MPD’s recruitment website.

