Friday was last trolley-less Trolley Night

Trolleys will return to Main Street on Monday morning, and Friday's "Trolley Night" marked the last time an actual trolley won't be there.

Trolley Night is nearly an 18-year-old event held on the fourth Friday of every month with drink and food specials, live music, and extended hours for nearby businesses.

It's also a great way to get tourists to come check out another part of Downtown Memphis.

While the trolley buses were a great substitute, some Memphians said there's nothing like the real thing.

"I think there was kind of a stigma against the trolley buses. Effectively, they did the same thing. The trolley buses might have been a little bit faster than the actual trolleys, but I think people are really excited to get back to that original authentic feel of the steel wheel trolleys, so it's going to be exciting," Eric Bourgeois, from the South Main Association, said.

South Main Sushi is having its grand re-opening Saturday, and its owners said hopefully the trolleys will add up to big business.

"People have been working this area, stopping by and checking us out, and we know the trolleys not going, but I really feel like once it's coming, it's going to be great for us. It's a way of transporting people who can't get in their car, and they just take the trolley and come on down," Lee Vichatep with South Main Sushi said.

Five years ago, Jean Androus knew South Main was the perfect spot for her business--right next to the trolley line.

"We wanted a happy, cheerful bookstore. We just knew people were going to be able to ride the trolley down get off and walk in our store," Andrus, of the South Main Book Juggler, said.

But then, just six months in, the trolley stopped.

"It definitely affected our sales," she said.

But now that the trolley is officially coming back, people are excited.

"I think people are really excited to get back to that original authentic feel of the steel wheel trolleys, so it's going to be exciting," Bourgeois said.

Now they've got the trolleys back, South Main businesses just have to deal with the construction--which just so happens to be right across the street from Andrus books store--but she's looking at the bright side.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.