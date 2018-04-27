Man convicted in 2015 kidnapping, beating, and murdering

A man accused of severely beating his girlfriend and fatally shooting another man he lured to their apartment has been convicted.

Antione Hinton, 31, is convicted of reckless aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He will automatically receive a sentence of life in prison for the murder of 25-year-old Jeremy Lampkin and will be sentenced on the other felonies at a later date.

The incidents occurred on Aug. 8, 2015, when Hinton argued with his 25-year-old girlfriend and then beat her with his fist and with a handgun, causing facial fractures and blood loss.

While holding her at gunpoint in her apartment in the 600 block of Patterson near University of Memphis, Hinton texted Lampkin on his girlfriend’s phone and encouraged him to come to the apartment.

When Lampkin arrived, Hinton confronted him at gunpoint, struck him in the face and then shot him three times, killing him.

Hinton fled the scene but was tracked to a Memphis motel, where he was arrested the following day.

