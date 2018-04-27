Former Tiger Anthony Miller drafted by Chicago Bears

Miller (holding the football) in 2017's game against SMU (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Former Memphis Tiger wide receiver Anthony Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Miller, who was the No. 51 overall selection, capped his career at Memphis with career, single-season, and single-game records for catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

He became the first non-specialist in Memphis history to earn NCAA Consensus All-America honors after being named first team All-American by the AFCA and Associated Press and second team by FWAA and Sports Illustrated.

A two-time American Athletic Conference all-conference honoree, Miller leaves Memphis with virtually every receiving record in school history.

He owns the career records with 238 catches for 3590 yards and 37 touchdowns.

His single-season marks in 2017 of 96 catches for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns are all school records and his 18 touchdowns tied for the lead in the NCAA last year.

He helped Memphis to three straight bowl games (2015, 2016, and 2017) and to a West Division title in the American Athletic Conference.

This is the sixth-consecutive season Memphis has had a player drafted and Miller is the eighth Tiger to be drafted by the Bears.

With the #51 pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select… Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis.



Welcome to Chicago, Anthony! ???? #BearsDraft pic.twitter.com/0HdbybtDig — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2018

Congratulations to Miller, and Go Bears!

