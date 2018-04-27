MLGW doesn't track smart meter errors

MLGW said it doesn't know how many smart meters are providing faulty information about your utility usage.

Earlier this month, WMC uncovered two instances of faulty gas meters under-reporting usage to MLGW.

Customers were hit with bills of a $1,000 or more to cover the difference.

WMC submitted an open records request asking MLGW how many other times this has happened in the last year.

On Friday, we were told that information is not available because it's not tracked.

