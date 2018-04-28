Dog who 'doesn't know he's deformed' finds true love after years of neglect

A 6-year-old dog who was abused for years now has a new lease on life.

Labrador Retriever Beaux was born with a sunken cranium and close-set eyes. Beaux's physical differences did not affect his health or mental capabilities, but it was difficult for breeders to find someone to buy the purebred Lab.

Eventually, the breeder gave Beaux away for free.

According to TODAY, that family mistreated Beaux. Leaving him in the backyard without love or attention. The family also refused to treat him for fleas or heartworm. Beaux was skin and bones, weighing just 42 pounds.

Enter Jamie Hulit.

She saw the dog and fell in love instantly. She worked with veterinarian Dr. Jay Rydberg to get Beaux the care he needed.

After three months of intensive treatment, Beaux weighed enough to undergo heartworm treatment.

Eventually, he was given a clean bill of health and sent home with Hulit.

Beaux now weighs 108 pounds. He does not have any hearing in his left ear and he's blind in his right eye, but he is an active, loving, and caring dog.

"He doesn’t know he’s deformed," Hulit said. “I would do it all over again because this dog has taught me so much. I mean, I’m broke, but that’s OK.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5 via NBC. All rights reserved.