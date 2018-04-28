Shot fired inside Oxford bar

One person was shot at a bar in Oxford on Friday night.

The shooting happened at The Lyric around 10 p.m., according to Oxford Police Department.

Officers said they were working security in the area when the shooting happened, so they were able to quickly contain the situation.

Investigators said a fight broke out inside the bar and one person fired a shot into the air.

The shot did not injure anyone, but one person was injured by broken glass when everyone started running.

The shooter is not in custody and has not been identified. If you know who is responsible, call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

