Volunteers plant trees for ongoing Plant the Parkways initiative

Plant the Parkways volunteers working on April 28. (Source: Plant the Parkways)

Some Memphians took time out of a beautiful spring Saturday to plant trees along the historic Memphis Parkway System.

The event was part of the Plant the Parkways initiative.

This weekend's event took place along East Parkway near Lindenwood Christians Church.

Volunteers planted dozens of trees in an effort to beautiful and improve the area.

If you missed this event, don't worry! There are several other opportunities in the coming weeks: April 28 and May 5. All events start at 8:30 a.m. and last until noon.

Learn more at this link.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.