Healthy Tennessee offered free health screenings in Memphis

A community health fair in Memphis allowed hundreds of people to learn more about bettering their bodies.

Healthy Tennessee partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank, United Health Care, and Kroger to offer free health screenings to anyone who came to The House Memphis, a church off Austin Peay Highway.

In addition to health screenings, people were able to pick up groceries provided by the Mid-South Food Bank.

"Right now we're spending about 40 percent of our state budge on health, on healthcare, on taking care of these problems of diabetes, obesity on the back-end--when we could be spending cents on the dollar on the front-end taking care of some of these problems," Health Tennessee President Dr. Manny Sethi said.

The health fair served as one of thousands of locations participating in National Prescription Take Back Day.

