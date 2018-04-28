Men honored for being responsible fathers

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity from across the area held a breakfast Saturday recognizing Mid-South fathers for their achievement and community service.

The breakfast was held at the Hollywood Community Center where the fraternity honored 12 fathers. It’s the 5th year the Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter has hosted the event.

Organizers said they want to encourage men to be fathers for a lifetime. They said the goal is to spread the message that children need engaged fathers.

"The most important aspect of our event is helping to encourage fathers to pass the baton but also continue doing the work that they do as great men and fathers," Oliver Williams said. "Our event is one that’s inclusive of the family nominating or someone nominating that person for doing great fathering."

Families at the event shared why each father was nominated. Some recited poems and others talked about how the men have made an impact in the Mid-South.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.