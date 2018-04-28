2 killed, 3 airlifted in multiple-vehicle crash on I-40

Two people died in a multiple-vehicle accident on I-40, according to Shelby County Sheriff spokesperson Earle Farrell.

The crash happened near mile marker 24 around 2:32 p.m.

Three people--two adults and a boy--were airlifted from the scene to the hospital.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. A box truck and a car were completely burned and two other vehicles were totally destroyed.

Both east and westbound traffic is affected, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

