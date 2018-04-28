Arkansas police officer shot, killed at home

A Forrest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Meadow Apartments on South Avalon Street around 2 p.m.

Family identified officer Oliver Johnson as the victim.

There were four bullet holes left in the window of the apartment where Johnson lived with one of his two daughters.

Johnson was in his late 20s with two young daughters, one 2 years old and the other a recent kindergarten graduate. Both were inside the apartment when their father was shot and killed.

Officer Johnson posted many photos with his two daughters on Facebook. His bio said simply said "Father of 2 wonderful girls and a man of God."

"A great young man. He had a whole life ahead of him. I mean this guy was just sitting in his room and heard shots and got up and was shot. It's unbelievable," relative Portia Weatherspoon said.

West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) is now investigating.

"This hits everybody a little close to home in law enforcement. He was a police officer. Some of my officers did, in fact, know him. Forrest City is a pretty close rural department," Capt. Joe Baker, with WMPD, said.

WMPD doesn't believe Johnson was the intended target of the shooting, but an innocent bystander.

Family and friends said he and his wife were building a life together. They said he loved his family and just wanted to provide for them.

"Somebody come by and just blast out like that. And now a little girl don't even have a dad no more," Victor Patterson, a close friend of Johnson, said.

Johnson was off duty and not engaged in any police activities when the shooting happened, according to WMPD.

Investigators said the suspects were trying to shoot at a group outside the apartment and ended up hitting Johnson.

A car was involved, but it's not clear if this was a drive by shooting, as some witnesses have said. Witnesses also said they also saw a car speeding away from the scene immediately after they heard the gunshots.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Officer Johnson's family. Click here if you'd like to donate.

