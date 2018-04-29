2 arrested after Midtown road rage shooting

Two men are in jail after a man was shot in Midtown on Saturday night during a road rage incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. on North Avalon Street in between Poplar Avenue and Madison Avenue.

MPD said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Officers said the shooting was a result of a road rage incident.

Erik Greer, 38, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Demarcus Menzie, 49, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

