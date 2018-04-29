Tigers LB Avery selected by Browns in 5th round of NFL Draft

University of Memphis linebacker Genard Avery is headed to Cleveland.

The Browns selected Avery in the 5th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, making him the 150th player selected.

Avery led the Tigers with 22 tackles for losses as a senior, finishing in the top 10 in college football.

He is expected to slot in as a middle linebacker, but told ClevelandBrowns.com that he is ready to play anywhere they need him.

“They know that I am versatile," Avery said. "They know that I can play outside or inside linebacker. It really does not matter, I am comfortable with wherever they want to put me. I am just ready to start.”

