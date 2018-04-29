5 Bulldogs land on NFL rosters

Five Mississippi State Bulldogs were added to NFL rosters this weekend.

The Bulldogs had four players selected in the NFL Draft.

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin was the first off the board, going to Houston in the third round.

Tight end Jordan Thomas is also a Texan. He was taken in the sixth round.

Thomas and Rankin will join former teammate Benardrick McKinney in Houston, who was a second round pick in 2015.

A pair of Bulldog specialists were also selected in the seventh round.

Long snapper Hunter Bradley was selected by the Packers and punter Logan Cooke was taken by the Jaguars.

Mississippi State is the only school with multiple specialists taken in the 2018 draft.

After the draft, defensive back J.T. Gray signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

