4 Rebels taken in NFL Draft

Four Ole Miss Rebels have made their way to the NFL in this weekend’s draft.

Breeland Speaks was the first Rebel off the board. He will add his presence to an already stout Kansas City Chiefs defense on the line.

Here’s the moment Breeland Speaks and his family heard his name called in the #NFLDraft



Speaks is the first Jackson native to be drafted since Christian Ringo in 2015.#HottyToddy



(Video sent to me from Speaks’ brother.) pic.twitter.com/EaXZnmN7UX — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) April 28, 2018

Marquis Haynes was the next off the board. The school’s all-time sack leader is headed to Carolina after the Panthers grabbed him in the fourth round.

The next round had running back Jordan Wilkins taken by the Colts.

In the final round, offensive lineman Rod Taylor was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.

