Big warm up on-the-way, along with more rain in the forecast

Those who are ready for the 80s to return, this forecast is for you! An area of high pressure will shift to our south and east and that, in turn, will shift our winds out of the south next week and start warming us up by mid-week.

Our average daily high this time of the year is around 77 degrees, well thanks to the breezy south winds, we are looking at highs in the lower 80s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. What a way to welcome in the month of May.

Sunshine also looks to stick around most of those days before clouds build by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next system that will move into the region later in the week.

Small rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat and humidity in place. The greatest day to see the rain looks to be Friday, that is why our temperatures will dip back into the 70s for Friday. Small rain chances return for the upcoming weekend as well.

Each day forecast models are getting a better handle on this warm-up and when the rain will arrive to end the week.

