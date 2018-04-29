Ferguson goes undrafted, but signs deal with Buccaneers

University of Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson went undrafted, but has found his way onto an NFL roster regardless.

Ferguson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following this weekend’s draft.

Ferguson set school records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2017 and was named All-AAC first team quarterback.

Former teammate Anthony Miller, who was taken by the Bears in round 2, was displeased that his quarterback went undrafted.

Riley Undrafted ?? — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) April 29, 2018

Unbelievable — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) April 29, 2018

Nonetheless, Ferguson will have a chance to break out in Tampa Bay.

