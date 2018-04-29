Ferguson goes undrafted, but signs deal with Buccaneers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

University of Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson went undrafted, but has found his way onto an NFL roster regardless.

Ferguson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following this weekend’s draft.

Ferguson set school records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2017 and was named All-AAC first team quarterback.

Former teammate Anthony Miller, who was taken by the Bears in round 2, was displeased that his quarterback went undrafted.

Nonetheless, Ferguson will have a chance to break out in Tampa Bay.

