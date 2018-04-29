Jupiter, full moon in plain view Sunday night

When the sun sets at 7:44 p.m., step outside and look east.

If you have a clear view of the horizon, you'll see Jupiter and the full Moon rising together. Jupiter will like like a large bright star near the moon.

They'll be shining side-by-side all night long, rising high in the southern sky at midnight.

Jupiter is unusually bright because it is nearing its closest approach to Earth. This makes it more visible, even in light-polluted urban areas.

If you have a high quality camera and lens, snap a photo and share it with us.

