Surveillance raises more questions in teen killed over beer theft

It's a case that drew national attention and neighborhood protests--a store clerk accused of shooting and killing a teen allegedly over a stolen beer.

For the first time, we're seeing surveillance video from the night of the shooting outside the Top Stop Shop in North Memphis.

Surveillance footage captured from different angles outside the Top Stop Shop on Springdale Street was played at a recent court hearing for store clerk Anwar Ghazali.

Ghazali is charged with first-degree murder after police said he killed 17-year-old Dorian Harris for stealing a beer.

A timestamp on the surveillance video from the side of the store on March 29 shows at 10:10 that Thursday night, Harris, wearing blue pants, walks up to the store.

A few seconds after, you see Ghazali, wearing a white shirt, leave the store carrying a gun in his right hand.

In the footage from the side of the store, you see Ghazali run after Harris and go out of view of the camera.

Less than a minute later, Ghazali returns to the store with the gun still in his right hand.

Harris was found dead a block away two days later.

According to an affidavit, Ghazali never reported the shooting.

Investigators said a witness claims the clerk returned to the store and said "I think I got him."

Ghazali has hired Blake Ballin as his attorney, who spoke days after his client's arrest.

"Was Mr. Ghazali acting in self defense? Was the deceased acting aggressively in some way? Those are unanswered questions," Ballin said.

Another hearing for Ghazali is scheduled for Tuesday. He is currently being held without bond.

The Top Stop Shop was temporarily closed after the shooting and has reopened under a new owner.

