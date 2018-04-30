Man in jail for Horn Lake double shooting that left 1 dead

A man is behind bars after two people were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Goodman Road, near Highway 301, in Horn Lake.

One man was killed and another was wounded.

Orlando Davie, 21, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is being held in DeSoto County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

