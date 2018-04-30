$10K ring stolen from Tanger jewelry store

Southaven Police Department is searching for the person who stole valuable jewelry from a store at Tanger Outlet Mall.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon at Kay Jewelers.

Officers said a five-foot-five man weight 175 pounds with gold teeth, a white t-shirt, and grey sweat pants swiped a ring valued at $10,000.

The man drove away, but police do not have a vehicle description.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to call SPD at 662-393-0228 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

