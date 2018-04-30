U.S. Marshals use age-progression in push to find Memphis murder suspect of 13 years

U.S. Marshals are using technology to try to catch a Memphis man who's been on the run from law enforcement for 13 years.

Robert King has been wanted for murdering his girlfriend Dorothy Smith and attempting to murder her 20-year-old daughter.

Neighbors around at the time of the murder said they did not know the family well because they kept to themselves.

The day after the murder, Memphis police found King's blue Lincoln Town Car on a dirt road a mile from the house, but King was nowhere in sight.

King has eluded U.S. Marshals since the murder, despite being on the Most Wanted list for years.

Marshals released an age-progression photo of King that they hope will help the public identify him.

“Robert King has had a lot time on the lam,” said U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt of the Western District of Tennessee. “Fugitives on the run as long as King tend to use that time to change their appearance, use aliases, and even start new lives. They literally could be hiding in plain sight.”

King is now 54 years old. He is 6-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of an upside-down crown with "Victoria" written under it on his left arm. On his right arm, he has a horseshoe with "Robert" written underneath.

Marshals said King has ties to the Memphis area as well as Greenville, Mississippi; Racine, Wisconsin; Chicago; and Minneapolis.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading directly to King's arrest. If you know where he may be, call 1-800-366-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.