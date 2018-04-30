Couple indicted in 7-year-old's beating death

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a couple in the beating death of the woman's 7-year-old son.

The boy, Tevaun Williamson, was found unresponsive in November 2016 at a home on First Avenue.

Investigators said the boy had been beaten with a cable cord and his head had been slammed on the floor. An autopsy also showed he was malnourished and dehydrated.

Michelle Williamson, 42, and Daryl Lee, 39, are both indicted on first-degree murder charges as well as aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

