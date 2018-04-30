Gas leak forces business, home evacuations

A gas leak forced hundreds of people to evacuate from homes and businesses in Memphis on Monday afternoon.

The leak was reported around noon at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Scott Street.

Memphis Fire Department said a private contractor doing work in the area struck a gas line by accident.

First responders evacuated 200 employees from inside the Cummins Inc plant on Pershing Avenue. They also evacuated people from eight nearby homes as a precaution.

The gas line into Cummins was shut off and crews confirmed the air quality was safe. People were allowed back into their homes and the Cummins plant.

