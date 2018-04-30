Kroger rolls out new, time-saving technology

Waiting in line at the grocery store is becoming a thing of the past as Kroger expands its new time-saving technologies.

The Kroger on North Germantown Road in Trinity Commons is rolling out a new service called Scan, Bag, Go.

Customers can pick up one of the palm-size devices or download an app on their smartphone. Then they scan products as they add them to their cart. Once you're ready to check out, scan the bar code at self-checkout, pay for your groceries, and head out the door.

"The Scan, Bag, Go technology is such an innovative benefit to our customers and will make their shopping experience more convenient," Kroger division president Scot Hendricks said.

The North Germantown Road Kroger is the first location in West Tennessee to adopt the new technology.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.