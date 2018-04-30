Memphis ranked 4th worst city for allergies

Spring allergies have people lining up at medical clinics looking for some relief.

"They're miserable," Dr. Jeff Mullins said. He's well aware of how tough it is to function when your allergies are acting up.

Mullins said he's seeing a rush of patients coming to his office looking for help.

"People are just coming in with itchy, watery eyes, constant congestion, sore throat, cough," Mullins said.

Spring allergy season is in full swing in Memphis and a new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks the Bluff City fourth in the nation for allergies.

The only cities that rank as worse for allergies are Jackson, Mississippi; Louisville, Kentucky; and McAllen, Texas.

Claire Clauson recently moved to Memphis from Minnesota. She learned the hard way that allergies in the Bluff City are nothing to take lightly.

"I was warned that it was going to be a lot. I was ready. I had all my allergy medication and it still hit me hard," Clauson said.

This spring the allergies seem to be particularly bad.

Dr. Mullins said that is likely because cold temperatures have stayed in place longer than usual.

"It's kind of like the plants held back and held back and as soon as it got a little warm, they just exploded with pollen," Mullins said.

Dr. Mullins said tree pollen is especially bad right now. He said you can tell that by looking at the pollen piling up on your car.

Allergies--like many medical problems--are best treated with prevention.

In addition to taking over the counter medications, Mullins said allergy sufferers should limit their time outdoors, try to wear a mask while working outside, and change the air filters on their air-conditioner.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.