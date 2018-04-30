2 charged with stealing $44K in drugs from CVS

Two men accused of stealing $44,000 in prescription drugs from a CVS pharmacy are now behind bars.

Police said Jesse Coop, 40, and Keith Harrington, 30, robbed the CVS on Winchester at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 27.

Investigators said they got away with Xanax, OxyContin, Hydrocodone, and Morphine.

However, a device located inside the drugs led police to an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.

A court date has not been set yet for either man.

