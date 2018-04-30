GoFundMe started to support family of police officer shot, killed at home

A manhunt is underway for the person who shot and killed an off-duty Forrest City police officer in his home in West Memphis.

Officer Oliver Johnson, 25, was killed Saturday afternoon at the Meadow Apartments on South Avalon Street.

West Memphis Police Department said its officers are chasing down several leads received over the weekend but haven't made any arrests yet.

Meanwhile, Johnson's supervising officer at the Forrest City Police Department is asking for you to help out his family. He says donating to this fund will help the fallen officer's family.

A wreath and flowers now hang outside the Forrest City Police Department in honor of Johnson.

“It never gets easy,” said Chief Deon Lee. “It's just like I lost a brother myself.”

“I didn't want to believe it,” said Lieutenant Eric Varner. “Total shock, and then from what I've heard about the circumstances it compounds it; it shouldn't have happened.”

Investigators said on Saturday, Johnson was off-duty inside his apartment in West Memphis. Both of his young daughters were with him, when according to family members someone started shooting at a group outside.

Johnson was hit and killed when a stray bullet went into his apartment. His daughters were unharmed.

“Officer Johnson was a very good officer, very good person, never had any issues with him,” Chief Lee said. “Loved his job, loved what the badge stood for, wish I had more like him.”

Days before his death, Johnson was offered a job by West Memphis Police Department, a department he always dreamed of working for.

“He's from that community. He wanted to make a difference in that community,” Chief Lee said.

Because Johnson was off-duty when he was killed, Lt. Varner is concerned his children and wife, who is in the Army, won't get the full line of duty benefits from his insurance.

So, he started a GoFundMe for Johnson's family.

“If he doesn't get the full benefits, at least the funeral costs will be taken care of,” Lt. Varner said. “Anything over can go to the kids. My main concern is that the kids be taken care of. They were real important to him.”

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $5,000.

West Memphis Police Department said it is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can leave a tip at (870) 732-4444.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.