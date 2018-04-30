Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping, raping student

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the man Memphis Police Department said kidnapped and raped a girl walking home from school last week.

Officers are searching for 30-year-old Bobby Milton.

Milton stands 5-feet-7 and weighs 165 pounds and has a criminal history.

The victim told police she was walking home from school on April 23 when a man abducted her near Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street.

She said the man forced her into an abandoned house and raped her.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.