Robbery suspect steals keys to adult store

One man is suspected in a pair of robberies in Memphis over the past week.

Memphis Police Department said the first robbery happened at the Walgreens near the intersection of Summer Avenue and N Perkins Road.

The man entered the business dressed as an employee, got into the safe, and took a large amount of money.

Seven days later, on April 30, the same man went into the Romantix Adult Store on East Brooks Road. Once inside he pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

In addition to cash, the man took the keys to the store.

MPD said the suspect stands 5-foot-10, weights 180 pounds, has buck teeth, and wore his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

