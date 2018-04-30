Gibson Guitars building gets new minority owners

There are new minority owners for the Gibson Guitar building.

The company will keep producing guitars for now because Gibson has a multi-year lease on the property.

But now, Memphis investors Billy Orgel and his son Benjamin have become minority owners of the Gibson building.

The majority owner Somera Road Inc. was looking for local investors.

Orgel said they're talking to different companies to figure out how to use the building in the future.

